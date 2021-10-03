Lightning kills man in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ, Oct 2: A man was killed and another injured by lightning strike in Derai Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Hayatun Miah, 40, son of Mali Hossain, a resident of Kartikpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Hayatun and Md Ishaq Mia in the morning while they were fishing in the Kaliargota Haor at the village, which left Hayatun dead on the spot and another injured.

However, injured Ishaq was admitted to Derai Upazila Heath Complex.

Charnarchar Union Parishad Chairman Raton Kumer Talukder confirmed the incident.

























