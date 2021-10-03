Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021
Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Five people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh and Rajshahi, in two days.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a Rohingya man along with three Kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The detained person is Abdul Latif, 64. He lives in a rented house in Aliabad area under Teknaf Municipality.
RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (Media and Operations) ASP Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shapla Chattar area at around 3pm. They searched Abdul Latif and found the crystal meth inside a shopping bag.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Teknaf Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the ASP added.
MYMENSINGH: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with 15kg of hemp from Shamvuganj area in the city on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are Md Billal Hossain, 42, Md Jahur Alam, 32, and Md Nabi Hossain, 40.
District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shamvuganj area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Road at night and arrested the trio from a truck.
DB police members also recovered the hemp from their possessions during the drive.
The arrested confessed their involvement in drug paddling in the district for long.
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order, the OC added.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 400 yaba tablets in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Amirul Islam, son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Talbaria Village in Charghat Upazila of the district.
Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mahdipur area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning a court order, the OC added.


