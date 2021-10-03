Two electrocuted in two districts

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Kurigram, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Akib Hossin Liton, 32, was a driver of the Senbag Upazila health officer. He was from Kabirhat Upazila of the district.

Iqbal Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Senbag Police Station, said Liton came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was trying to shut down a window of his room, which left him severely injured.

The family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Liton dead, the inspector added.

Senbag Upazila Health Officer Dr Muhammad Motiur Rahman said driver Liton was electrocuted due to carelessness.

KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Moksed Ali, 52, a resident of Mahidhar Mistri Para area under Chhinai Union in the upazila. He worked as a tube well mechanic.

Local sources said Moksed Ali came in contact with a live electric wire at around 12pm while working at home, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local Union Parishad Member Mosharaf Hossaon confirmed the incident.















