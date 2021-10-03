Video
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Our Correspondents

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Kurigram, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A man was electrocuted in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Akib Hossin Liton, 32, was a driver of the Senbag Upazila health officer. He was from Kabirhat Upazila of the district.
Iqbal Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Senbag Police Station, said Liton came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was trying to shut down a window of his room, which left him severely injured.
The family members rushed him to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Liton dead, the inspector added.
Senbag Upazila Health Officer Dr Muhammad Motiur Rahman said driver Liton was electrocuted due to carelessness.    
KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Moksed Ali, 52, a resident of Mahidhar Mistri Para area under Chhinai Union in the upazila. He worked as a tube well mechanic.
Local sources said Moksed Ali came in contact with a live electric wire at around 12pm while working at home, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Local Union Parishad Member Mosharaf Hossaon confirmed the incident.


