1,405 mandaps being ready in Khulna, Kishoreganj



Idols of Durga and others at a puja mandap in Kishoreganj Town. photo: observer

A total of 1,405 puja mandaps are being erected in Khulna and Kishoreganj districts.

KHULNA: This year 1,003 puja mandaps are being erected in full swing in the district with 132 mandaps in the municipal area.

The remaining 871 ones are being made in the district's nine upazilas.

According to official sources, devotees have been asked to maintain the health guidelines while celebrating the festival.

Artisans are passing busy time in finishing their works.

General Secretary of City Unit of Puja Udjapan Parishad Prashanta Kumar Kundu confirmed the number of mandaps.

He informed, around 4,000 makers are making various shapes of statues of Goddess Durga and others.

While visiting the largest puja mandap in city's Borobazar area on Saturday, this correspondent found that artisans are now busy to make the idols attractive to the devotees and the visitors.

Idol Maker Arbindu Kumar Paul, who is making Dharmasava Puja Mandap in the city, said this year idol makers are likely to earn much than last year's.

"We had received about Tk 7,000 to Tk 7,500 per idol in 2019. But we were deprived last year due to coronavirus. We will receive around Tk 8,000 to 8,500 this year," he added.

Though prices of raw materials, such as earth, rope, straw, bamboo and jute have increased, remuneration has not increased proportionately, he maintained.

Arbindu Paul has been continuing the profession after death of his father. He has completed 75 per cent of his work, and the rest of work will be finished before the time.

Ranjeet Kumar Ghosh, a devotee, who supervises Dharmasava Puja Mandap, said, his preparation for Durga Puja has been costly due to exorbitant raw material prices and also for increased charges of idol makers, priests and dhakis.

Shyamol Halder, president of the city unit of Puja Udjapan Parishad confirmed 75 per cent completion of idols making in both city and district.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) and Khulna District Police authorities have separately taken adequate security measures to ensure fair celebration of the worshipping.

KMP held a view-exchange meeting with city and district puja udjapan parishads on Wednesday in its headquarters with Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan in the chair.

KMP Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, all types of security measures, uninterrupted electricity supply and traffic management will be ensured to hold the puja festival peacefully.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-Khulna Mahbubur Rahman said, security measures have been made in each temple.

A team of policemen along with Ansars will be deployed in all temples.

Also another view-exchange meeting was organised by district administration on Friday with both city and district puja udjapan units. It was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Moniruzzaman, also deputy magistrate asked for forming volunteers' team in each puja mandap side by side with law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful celebration of the puja.

He also asked for avoiding rally and ensuring necessary fire-extinguishing measures.

KISHOREGANJ: In all 13 upazilas of the district, idol of Goddess Durga and others are being made in full swing.

Durga Puja will be celebrated in about 402 puja mandaps in the district including 52 ones in the town.

Idol makers are hope much earnings this year as the number of mandaps have increased in the district. They will get good return as the price of each idol has increased from Tk 30,000 to 40,000.

Dilip Paul, idol maker of Kalibari area, who received several orders said cost of the raw materials including earth, rope, straw, bamboo and jute have highly increased, but the remuneration is the same like last several years.

"Now I have very a little time to sleep as idols will have to be completed as per work orders," he added.

Five to eight workers need 10-15 days for making a large idol while smaller ones need around two weeks each, he maintained.

He informed, about 70 artisans in Kishoreganj are making idols, and they have already completed 50 per cent work.

Kishoreganj District Puja Udjapan Parished's President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon said preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja have become costlier due to high prices of raw materials as well as increased charges of idol makers, priests and dhakis.

Kishoreganj District Puja Udjapan Parishad's General Secretary Narayan Datta Prodip said, Durga Puja will be celebrated in about 402 puja mandaps in the district, of which 52 mandaps will be in the town.









