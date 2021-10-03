Video
Appeal for humanitarian assistance

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 2: District Correspondent of G-TV Md Mizanur Rahman Mizan has been undergoing cancer treatment for a long time in Dhaka's Ahsania Mission Hospital.
 Recently physicians of the hospital have referred his further treatment abroad for bone transplantation.
Bearing costly treatment for a long time in the hospital, his family has turned destitute. At present his family of two babies and his wife has fallen in uttered disarray. His treatment cost was also assisted by               relatives.
Now to continue the treatment has been impossible due to financial crisis.
In this situation, the family has sought humanitarian assistance from the government, individuals and philanthropists.
Pirojpur Press Club ((PPC) has requested all colleagues to stand beside Mizan, also former assistant general secretary of the PPC.
Mizan's Mobile no. is: 01916-706260, Bkash no. 01712-886708 (brother Rafik) and bank account no. 205020001213502 (Islami Bank-Pirojpur).











