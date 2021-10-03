Awareness meet on hilsa held in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Oct 2: Speakers at an awareness meeting on Wednesday stressed the need for continuing increased hilsa production.

The awareness meeting was organised as part of the government's hilsa catching ban during breeding period starting from October 4 to October 25. They urged the fishermen to abstain from hilsa fishing in rivers to help safe breeding.

It was arranged by Fisheries Department at Guthail Bazar in Islampur Upazila of the district.

Islampur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Golam Morshed chaired the meeting.

About 120 fishermen attended the programme.






