4,000 kg hilsa exported to Tripura

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 2: For the first time on Thursday and Friday, a total of 4,000 kilograms (kg) of hilsa were exported to Kailashhar of Tripura in India through Chatlapur Land Customs Station in the district.

These hilsa fishes were exported by three Bangladeshi enterprises.

Arif Trading and Jara Enterprise made an export of 2,000 kg on Thursday. On Friday another consignment of 2,000 kg was sent by Dhaka's BDS Corporation at noon.

Proprietor of freight forwarding (import, export & clearing) agent of Shahjahan Enterprise Sohel Rana Chowdhury said, at the rate of $10 dollar per kg, 4,000 kg of hilsa worth $40,000 were sent to Tripura in two days. These fishes were received by Monika Enterprise at Kailashahar in Uttar Tripura.

He added after the 22-day ban time, more hilsa consignments will be sent to Tripura through the customs station.

The export was confirmed by Superintendent of the Customs Station Abdullah Al Mamun.









