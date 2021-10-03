Man stabbed to death by cousin over land dispute

A man was stabbed to death by his cousin over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of Pabna on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid Molla, 62, a resident of Ataikanda Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam said Abdur Rashid Molla and his cousin Aftab Molla had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between the brothers on Friday night.

At one stage of the altercation, Aftab stabbed Rashid Molla with a sharp weapon in Rashid's house at around 9pm, leaving him critically injured.

The family members rescued Rashid Molla in critical condition and rushed him to Pabna Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.









