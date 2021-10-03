Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man stabbed to death by cousin over land dispute

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Countryside Desk

A man was stabbed to death by his cousin over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of Pabna on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid Molla, 62, a resident of Ataikanda Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pabna Sadar Police Station Aminul Islam said Abdur Rashid Molla and his cousin Aftab Molla had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between the brothers on Friday night.
At one stage of the altercation, Aftab stabbed Rashid Molla with a sharp weapon in Rashid's house at around 9pm, leaving him critically injured.
The family members rescued Rashid Molla in critical condition and rushed him to Pabna Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yellow watermelon farming popular at Dumuria
Roads at Bagmara being damaged for side ponds
Nat’l Productivity Day observed in dists
International Day of Non-Violence observed
Lightning kills man in Sunamganj
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Two electrocuted in two districts
People from 21 southern districts suffer as Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry service suspended


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft