Prisoner dies in Feni

FENI, Oct 2: A prisoner in the district died at Feni General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mafizur Rahman, 61, son of Aminul Haque of Char Khoaz area in Sonagazi Upazila of the district. He was convicted in life term of imprisonment under the Arms Act, and in 10 years of jail in a robbery case.

Superintend of Feni District Jail Anwarul Karim said Mafizur had been suffering from various diseases including of heart, diabetes and high blood pressure.

However, he fell sick at dawn.

Later, he was rushed to Feni General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the jail super added.










