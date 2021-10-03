Woman dies from ‘doctors’ negligence’ in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Oct 2: A woman has died allegedly due to negligence of doctors at a private hospital in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Nahida Begum, 28, was the wife of Ashraf Uddin of Baropara Union in the upazila.

The deceased's husband Ashraf said they did not admit pregnant Nahida to the Upazila Heath Complex worrying about her death. They rather took her to Shapla Hospital in the upazila on Wednesday morning. There she gave birth to a baby son through a caesarean section.

On Friday morning, the hospital authorities told them that her condition was critical due to excessive bleeding and asked them to take her to Dhaka for better treatment.

But, the woman died on the way to Dhaka.

He demanded exemplary punishment for the persons involved for the medical negligence.

Confirming the incident, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Shahidul Islam said legal action would be taken after investigating the matter.









