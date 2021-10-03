Irregularities in ‘rice at Tk 10 per kg’ project at Galachipa

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Oct 2: Allegation of taking bribe from the poor people in 'rice at Tk 10 per kg' project has been raised in Galachipa Upazila of the district.

Those who are the cardholders of this project are being charged Tk 500 to Tk 1,000 in the name of the renewal of the 'fair price card.'

Golkhali Union Parishad (UP) Member Afsar Uddin is collecting this bribe in support of the dealer.

However, the UP member has denied his involvement in this irregularity but upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) has received allegations from the cardholders in this regard.

The cardholders in a written complaint said that there are 354 cardholders in Kalirchar Village. Each cardholder is given 30 kg of rice at Tk 10 per kg for five months in a year under this project.

During the distribution of rice this month, UP Member Afsar Uddin told the cardholders that everyone has to renew their card. That is why he started collecting money from everyone.

Jalil Mollah, a cardholder of Kalirchar Village, alleged that a UP member has taken Tk 1,000 to renew two cards of his family.

Cardholder Helal Mollah said he gives Tk 500 to renew his card.

Few aggrieved complainants staged demonstrations with cards in their hands at Zulekha Market during the distribution of rice on Friday.

Denying his involvement in the irregularity, dealer Md Nazrul Islam Sakur said, "The UP member has collected money without my consent."

Member Afshar Uddin denied the allegations, saying, "I did not take money. The dealer has made such allegations with his supporters after losing the UP election against me."

UNO Ashish Kumar said allegations of extortion have been found against the UP member.

Necessary action would be taken after proper investigation in this connection, the UNO added.









