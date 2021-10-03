Pest attack puts Aman farmers in disarray at Bauphal



A farmer spraying pesticide at his Aman paddy field in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

They are purchasing various pesticides and spraying these in their fields to check insects including rice and leaf-folding insects.

According to official sources, a total of 35,100 hectares of land have been brought under T-Aman of high-yielding variety and local one in the upazila.

For the last several days, the pest attack has been taking place in different areas of the upazila including Nawmala, Madanpur, Chandradwip, Daspara, Kanakdia, Kalishuri, Dhulia and Keshabpur unions.

A visit to Majjpara Village at Madanpur Unin found farmers spraying pesticides in their fields.

Farmers like Bimal Shil, Nannu Matubbar, Mahfuz Matubbar, and Mainul Hasan said, they are trying to check the pest attack by spraying pesticide purchased from local bazaars.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Maniruzaman said, the situation is not out of control.

Yard meeting will begin soon with farmers about pest attack in T-Aman fields, he added.

"Besides, our leaflet distribution about awareness is continuing. Farmers can contact with us over mobile phone," he maintained.













BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Oct 2: Pest attack in transplanted Aman (T-Aman) fields in Bauphal Upazila of the district has put farmers in disarray.They are purchasing various pesticides and spraying these in their fields to check insects including rice and leaf-folding insects.According to official sources, a total of 35,100 hectares of land have been brought under T-Aman of high-yielding variety and local one in the upazila.For the last several days, the pest attack has been taking place in different areas of the upazila including Nawmala, Madanpur, Chandradwip, Daspara, Kanakdia, Kalishuri, Dhulia and Keshabpur unions.A visit to Majjpara Village at Madanpur Unin found farmers spraying pesticides in their fields.Farmers like Bimal Shil, Nannu Matubbar, Mahfuz Matubbar, and Mainul Hasan said, they are trying to check the pest attack by spraying pesticide purchased from local bazaars.Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Maniruzaman said, the situation is not out of control.Yard meeting will begin soon with farmers about pest attack in T-Aman fields, he added."Besides, our leaflet distribution about awareness is continuing. Farmers can contact with us over mobile phone," he maintained.