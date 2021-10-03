Video
Letter To the Editor

Let the plight of teachers end

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
In developed countries, teachers are most respected person and they also get high salary and high priority. They believe teachers are the founder of successful nation. But in our country, they are neglected and victims of pay inequality.

In Bangladesh schools are divided into three parts Govt, MPO and private sectors. According to different newspaper, these days MPO specially, private job holders situation are going very bad. The salaries and allowances of teachers in our country are less than those of a small official in a government office, which makes it extremely difficult to them to run family expendature. However, the national education policy formulated in 2010 has mentioned a separate salary structure for teachers of all levels. But that is not being implemented.  Employees get festival allowance 50 per cent of basic and teachers get only 25 percent in many cases. If teachers lag behind financially, how will they pay attention in class?

In order to ensure quality education in the country, it is important to provide satisfactory salaries and allowances to the teachers.
Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID


