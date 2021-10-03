Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia



AVIK GANGOPADHYAY



The Kosovo War was waged in the Serbian province of Kosovo from 1998 to 1999. Ethnic Albanians living in Kosovo faced the pressure of Serbs fighting for control of the region. Albanians also opposed the government of Yugoslavia, which was made up of modern day Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Slovenia and Macedonia.

Muslim Albanians were the ethnic majority in Kosovo. The president of Serbia, Slobodan Milosevic, refused to recognize the rights of the majority because Kosovo was an area sacred to the Serbs. He planned to replace Albanian language and culture with Serbian institutions.



The international community failed to address the escalation of tension between the Albanians and the Serbs. In doing so, they inadvertently supported radicals in the region. Ethnic Albanians in Kosovo formed the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) in the early 1990s. The militant group began attacks on Serbian police and politicians and were engaged in an all-out uprising by 1998.



Serbian and Yugoslav forces tried to fight growing KLA support through oppressive tactics and violence. The government destroyed villages and forced people to leave their homes. They massacred entire villages. Many people fled their homes.



As the conflict grew worse, international intervention rose. The Contact Group (consisting of the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Russia) demanded a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Yugoslav and Serbian forces from Kosovo and the return of refugees. Yugoslavia at first agreed but ultimately failed to implement the terms of the agreement.



Yugoslav and Serbian forces engaged in an ethnic cleansing campaign throughout the war. By the end of May 1999, 1.5 million people had fled their homes. At the time, that constituted approximately 90 per cent of Kosovo's population.



Diplomatic negotiations between Kosovarian and Serbian delegations began in France in 1999, but Serbian officials refused to cooperate. In response, NATO began a campaign of airstrikes against Serbian installations, focusing mainly on destroying Serbian government buildings and infrastructure. The bombings caused further flows of refugees into neighbouring countries and the deaths of several civilians.



In June 1999, NATO and Yugoslavia signed a peace accord to end the Kosovo War. The Yugoslav government agreed to troop withdrawal and the return of almost one million ethnic Albanians and half a million general displaced persons. Unfortunately, tensions between Albanians and Serbs continued into the 21st century. Anti-Serb riots broke out in March 2004 throughout the Kosovo region. Twenty people were killed and over 4,000 Serbs and other minorities were displaced.



In February 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Subsequently, Yugoslavia ceased to exist in 2003 and became the individual countries of Serbia and Montenegro. Serbia, along with numerous other countries, refused to recognize Kosovo's independence.



At the end of 2016, a tribunal was established in the International Criminal Court to try Kosovarians for committing war crimes against ethnic minorities and political opponents. Additionally, an EU taskforce set up in 2011 found evidence that members of the KLA committed these crimes after the war ended. Previously, the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia tried several of the KLA members.



The role of the KLA in the conflict, the emergence of Kosovo as a sovereign nation, and how the KLA and its members made the transition to peacetime roles. Unlike other resistance movements, whose actors have been reintegrated into an existing state structure following peace accords, the KLA transformed itself into a de facto state architecture under international protection.



The KLA experienced a relatively short existence in Kosovo's history, only occupying a dominant position in the second half of the 1990s. Its emergence represented the climax of a long history of resistance movements, both peaceful and armed, stretching back to the beginning of the 20th century.



The unconstitutional annulment of Kosovo's autonomy in 1989 followed by the de facto apartheid system introduced by the Serbs in the early 1990s led to Albanians setting up a parallel de facto government led by the People's Movement of Kosovo (LDK) party. They espoused civil and nonviolent resistance through boycotting Belgrade.



The 1995 Daytona Peace Accords on Bosnia and Herzegovina side-lined Kosovo in the international agenda. Peaceful resistance seemed too weak to push back Serbian oppression. The KLA formed to liberate Kosovo from the Serbs through armed struggle. It achieved dominance through its straightforward aim, which garnered increasing popular support, financial support from the diaspora, and success in guerrilla warfare.



In representing the interests and concerns of one ethnic group oppressed by another, the KLA was similar to other resistance and liberation movements. However, the KLA narrative and the recent history of Kosovo also followed their own unique trajectory of development.



At least 700,000 Kosovo Albanians were deported from Kosovo between 1998 and 1999 during the Kosovo War. The ICTY convicted several officials for persecution, forced displacement and/or deportation, including Nikola Sainovic, Dragoljub Ojdanic and Nebojsa Pavkovic. In the aftermath of Kosovo War between 200,000 and 250,000 Serbs and other non-Albanians fled Kosovo.



Kosovo has proven to be a testing ground for the application of some potentially conflicting norms in international relations and international law. These include the ongoing dilemma between the principles of human rights and self-determination versus those of sovereignty and non-interference in internal matters. It was in this context that the International Court of Justice gave its advisory opinion that Kosovo's declaration of independence did not contravene international law.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India



























