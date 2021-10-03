

Tazmim Hossain Mim



Over 100,000 workers are employed at shipbreaking yards worldwide. Of the estimated 45,000 ocean-going ships globally, about 700 are taken out of service every year. At the end of life, ships are sold. They reuse the valuable steel, about 95% of ships' mass.



The shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh are stationed just outside the major port city of Chittagong. They expand along the coastline of the Sitakund area for approximately 15 km. Shipbreaking began in Bangladesh in 1960 when a cyclone caused the standing of the Greek ship MD Alpine. While activities increased considerably in the 1980s, shipbreaking was not officially recognized as an industry - and thus not regulated - before 2011.Shipbreaking in Bangladesh is strongly criticized by both international and local NGOs due to its dirty and dangerous practices. Concerns include abysmal working conditions, fatal accidents, exploitation of child workers, and severe pollution of the marine environment as well as the dumping of hazardous wastes.



According to International LabourOrganisation, Shipbreaking is one of the riskiest jobs in the world. Taking a vessel apart is a hazardous and challenging industry due to the structural complexity of ships. Without protective gear and flip flops or boots - young men cut wires, pipes and blast into ship hulls with blowtorches.



They haul vast pieces of scrap metal using their bare hands. The muddy sand and shifting grounds of tidal flats cannot support heavy lifting tools or emergency access, and accidents kill or injure many workers each year. On the South Asian beaches, more than 70% of the world's tonnage is currently broken. Unskilled workers, including children, are deployed by the thousands to break down the vessels manually.



There are many cases causes of death and injury at the shipbreaking yards in South Asia. Big steel beams and plates that fall and crush workers under their weight, explosions, fire, and suffocation are some of the most obvious. Workers whose lives could have been saved, succumb to their injuries on the way to the nearest hospital because the situation is worsened by the fact that there are no hospital facilities capable of providing the necessary treatment in the vicinity of the shipbreaking beaches to critically injured workers.



According to research by YPSA, more than 1.000 workers have died in shipbreaking yards since the 1980s in Bangladesh; but, this is not the exact number. It is tough to know precisely how many workers have been killed at the shipbreaking yards, as many are migrants from more underdeveloped parts of the countries and are not registered as working in the yards. Authorities and yard owners also intentionally suppress information to escape legal liability. Only in few cases are disabled workers given compensation to start a new livelihood. Most regularly, however, injured workers and their families are thrown into extreme poverty.



Ships include numerous toxic substances such as asbestos, oil residues, heavy metals, and toxic paints within their building. It harms workers unknowingly because these hazardous substances are not identified. Since little care is given to protecting the workers from being exposed to toxic fumes and materials during the cutting and cleaning operations, the risk of developing a fatal occupational disease at a shipbreaking yard is high. Asbestos dust, lead, organotins such as the highly toxic organic tin compound tributyltin (TBT) used in anti-fouling paints silently harm them. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), dioxins, and furans are found on the yards and in the workers' sleeping quarters. Some cancer types and asbestos-related diseases will only occur 15 to 20 years after exposure, which makes many more casualties among former shipbreaking workers.



Most workers are forced to rent inadequate housing and live with their families in metal shacks or wooden huts adjacent to the yards. The workers' difficulty is further extended by minimal access to health and welfare services and sanitary facilities. Even drinking water supplies are lacking. Workers dismantle aging cargo ships, oil tankers, and ferries to reclaim steel and other materials.



Unqualified workers toil in precarious conditions, and accidents are a daily occurrence. Dozens of shipbreakers die in Bangladesh each year. Journalists and researchers are often denied access to the shipbreaking yards, many of which are patrolled by armed guards.



There are many existing legislation available in Bangladesh, like Bangladesh Ship Recycling Act, 2018; The Ship Breaking and Recycling Rules, 2011; Hazardous Waste and Shipbreaking waste management rules 2011; Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Order, 1972; Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1983; also, Factories Act, 1965. Though, no legislation has explained the cost of the life of ship workers. Injured workers, moreover, do not automatically receive financial support for necessary medical treatment.



There is a long way to go. Governance is poor, and the implementation of policies and laws is usually non-existent. Government should take immediate steps and verify that makers are not taking decisions with vested interests in the industry. Additionally, corruption is not widespread and making it difficult to enforce rules and regulations.



The writer is an undergraduate, Department of Law, North South University





