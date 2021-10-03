Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion



Md Zillur Rahaman



Bangladesh Bank has now launched sub-branches to bring banking services to people's doorsteps and has already allowed more than 21 banks to open sub-branches, what used to be known as banking booths is now a sub-branch. As a result, low cost banking services are spreading to different parts of the country. It will contribute in creating new customers, increasing the flow of deposits, investments and remittances. As a result, new horizons have been added to the banking services under sub-branch.



Concerned bankers and analysts believe that this sub-branch is helping to take the progress of financial inclusion one step further. Earlier, mobile banking, agent banking services were introduced for the financial inclusion of the people who are out of banking services, which has already spread on a large scale. The sub-branches are being operated directly under the nearest bank main branch.



A sub-branch is basically a small business centre similar to a bank branch. In the language of Bangladesh Bank, a sub-branch refers to a low-cost business hub operated under the control of a full-fledged branch of the bank to provide limited range of banking services in the light of the policy guidelines prescribed from time to time. Each sub-branch is operated under the control of a branch near the concerned bank. The minimum distance from the controlling branch to the sub-branch should be more or less one kilometre.



In case of setting up a sub-branch outside the district town, its distance from the branch is determined keeping in view the regular communication from the controlling branch, easy and safe transportation of cash and overall security. The distance from the branch to the existing agent outlet of the bank has to be maintained at 3 and 5 km inside and outside the metropolitan area respectively. They will provide almost all the services that are provided in the main branch.



Cost is also low due to low manpower and equipment. As a result, banks are becoming more and more interested in setting up sub-branches. Sub-branch cash deposits such as security of bank vaults should be ensured and full insurance of cash should be ensured. In addition, vaults can be set up in sub-branches if required. The central bank has said it will ensure adequate security to open these business centres. The sub-branch should have an IT structure with adequate security to ensure uninterrupted banking services. Sub-branch works under one branch for low cost financial services. All kinds of services are being provided from these sub-branches except foreign trade activities.



According to the central bank, hundreds of branches of 21 banks have already been set up across the country. IFIC Bank has opened the most branches. The bank has set up more than seven hundred sub-branches across the country. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. has already expanded its services through about 200 sub-branches. Apart from this, One, Agrani, First Security, Premier, Bank Asia, Pubali, Mutual Trust, Midland, Dhaka, Trust, Shahjalal Islami and Eastern Bank have also opened sub-branches.



Almost all the facilities of a bank are available from the sub-branch. The sub-branch is considered as an outlet for low cost banking services. As such, the cost of setting up a sub-branch will not be more than the various expenditure limits for setting up a conventional branch and the fees, charges, commissions, etc will be less than the fees, charges, commissions for banking services provided by a conventional branch. The aims and objectives of the sub-branch are to expand banking business in Bangladesh and provide financial services to the disadvantaged people and ensure more financial services through low cost banking service outlets.



Bangladesh Bank has taken various initiatives to bring banking services to all in the country and one of them is the sub-branch through which all kinds of banking services are being provided in the villages. If everyone's banking services are ensured, the country will move forward and everyone will benefit from it. It has been said that the initiative taken by the government to ensure banking services in rural areas of the country should be considered as a very timely step. At present, there are a total of 63 state-owned, private and foreign banks operating in Bangladesh.



In December 2018, Bangladesh Bank issued a policy on setting up banking booths in the light of how low cost banking services can be made accessible to the people. It is said that the size of the banking booth will be within one thousand square feet. After that the banks strengthened the establishment of booths. It may be mentioned that last December 2019, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular to transform the banking booth into a sub-branch to remove the confusion of the people.



The country's economic development, progress and financial performance largely depend on the banking sector of any country. Just as blood flows through arteries in the human body to different parts of the body, so it does money flow and development in different sectors of the economy through banking channels. Consumer deposits, investments, imports, exports and remittances strengthen the country's economic base. The well-organized role of the banking sector in economic and financial recovery during and after COVID-19 pandemic is undeniable and undeniable.



Banks have played an important role in the implementation of economic and financial activities related to the COVID-19 of the government and the central bank. Sub-branches like mobile and agent banking have played an important role in banking services during the COVID-19 pandemic period. With the introduction of sub-branch and agent banking services, the overflow of customers in the branches has reduced a lot. Customers are also able to avail banking services with ease. Undoubtedly, new horizons have been opened for financial inclusion through sub-branch.



Bangladesh's progress in social indicators is now an example for many developing countries. Bangladesh has been steadily advancing since independence. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh will become a middle income country by 2026 and will surpass the western countries in terms of growth. In this case, the role of the banking sector is the most and the sub-branch has added new horizons to banking services for financial inclusion.

The writer is a banker and freelance columnist









