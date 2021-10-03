India’s maritime claims not compliant with international laws

On 13 September, Bangladesh made a formal objection to the UN secretary-general over certain maritime issues with India. Unfortunately, India sticks to the issues even after the settlement in 2014 by a tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). The issues are related to the baseline and continental shelf used by India in the Bay of Bengal. After failing to resolve the issue bilaterally for seven years, Dhaka took it to the UN, informing India's position. In a separate letter to the UN secretary-general, Dhaka also refuted India's claim over the continental shelf.



According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the base points that determine the baseline must not be at sea. Against this law, at least three base points of India are not on the terrain, rather are at sea. India's base point 87 is approximately 10.5 nautical miles away from the nearest Indian coast, which is entirely at sea. Ridiculously, the country's base point 89 is 2.3 miles inside Bangladeshi waters.



However, India's claim is based on the baseline India demarcated in 2009 which did not follow the international law. Therefore, the claim is completely invalid. A baseline is the line along the coast from which the seaward limits of a state's territorial sea and other maritime zones of jurisdiction are measured.



India's claims over maritime demarcation in southern Bay of Bengal neither have any legal ground nor are supported by the international maritime laws to justify them. Therefore, Bangladesh has informed the UN that since the dispute itself no longer exists, there is no scope for India to raise the objections.



A country has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources, including energy production from water and wind, within 200 nautical miles from the baseline, according to the UNCLOS. The continental shelf comprises the seabed and subsoil of the submarine areas that extend beyond its territorial sea throughout the natural prolongation of its land territory to the outer edge of the continental margin or to a distance of 200 nautical miles from the baselines.



An international court demarcated the continental shelf of Bangladesh and India. Complying with the judgement, Bangladesh corrected its continental shelf and submitted it to the UN last year. But India gave a veto against it, based on its faulty and invalid baseline.



An objection over a dispute can be raised until the settlement. But when an international court passed its judgement, there is no scope to lobby to the UN seeking the platform to overlook a country's rightful possession in the Bay. India must correct its base points complying with the international laws.





