

AIBL Patiya branch distributes safety equipments

Assistant Vice President Muhammad Piyaru was present as special guest.

Among others Vice President Faisal Kabir, Pahartali Branch Manager Azizul Haque, Firingi Bazar Branch Manager Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman of Nazrul Trading Lion Nazrul Islam, Chairman and Managing Director of Anwar Trade International Ltd. Muhammad Jahangir Alam were also present on the occasion. Patiya branch manager Oli Ullah presided over the ceremony. Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) distributed food and health safety equipment among helpless and destitute people of Patiya, Chattogram under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Senior Executive Vice President and Chattogram Zonal Head Mohammad Azam was present as chief guest in the programme arranged by Patiya branch recently, says a press release.Assistant Vice President Muhammad Piyaru was present as special guest.Among others Vice President Faisal Kabir, Pahartali Branch Manager Azizul Haque, Firingi Bazar Branch Manager Muhammad Ishaq, Chairman of Nazrul Trading Lion Nazrul Islam, Chairman and Managing Director of Anwar Trade International Ltd. Muhammad Jahangir Alam were also present on the occasion. Patiya branch manager Oli Ullah presided over the ceremony.