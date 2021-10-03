Video
bKash reduces Cash Out charge

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider of the country has reduced Cash Out charge to make customers' transactions more affordable.
They can now Cash Out up to 25,000 Taka per month from a favourite agent (Priyo Agent)at reduced charge of 14.90 Taka per thousand. This includes all costsincluding VAT, and customers need not pay any extra charge, says a press release.
Any of bKash's 55 million customers can now enjoy the reduced Cash Out charge. Recent analysis on bKash transactions shows that 95% customers 'Cash Out' within 25,000 Taka per month. Keeping that in mind, bKash has come up with this new Cash Out charge to ensure a more affordable service marking its 10thanniversary.
To avail the service, a customer has to add a favorite bKash agent number in every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change the favorite agent number, if required.
To adda favorite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping on the 'Cash Out' icon from the homescreen of bKash app. Customers can also add a 'Priyo Agent' through dialing USSD code *247#and selecting 'Priyo Number' from 'My bKash' menu. Details of how to add a favorite agent number will be available in this linkhttps://www.bkash.com/bn/cashout .
In case of Cash Out over 25,000 Taka in a month, the charge will be 18.50 Taka per thousand. To Cash Out from any agent other than 'Priyo Agent', the charge will be the same.
Besides, customers can still enjoy Cash Out at a charge of 14.90 taka per thousand from more than 1,500 ATMs of several commercial banksacross the country
People working in the urban areas, especiallygarment workers, day laborers, rickshaw pullers, small traders and of various professions regularly transact money with their loved ones through bKash. Their loved ones, living in different parts of the country, then Cash Out at a nearby agent point according totheir convenience. From now on mobile financial service becomes more affordable to all including the marginalized people, due to this reduced Cash Out charge of bKash.


