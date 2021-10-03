Nagad launches calculator to figure out profit

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the postal department, has introduced a profit calculator.

Anyone with a Nagad account, as well as those who do not have a Nagad account, can compare the profit of using Nagad compared to other MFS operators through the profit calculator.

Recently, the profit calculator was added to Nagad's website, where a person can calculate his profit by following a few steps.

The calculator will give anyone an idea of how many benefits a customer can enjoy in comparison to other MFS operators, said a press release.

This calculator will show how much money anyone can save per year by using Nagad and how much profitable it is compared to other MFS operators in Bangladesh.

Prizes will be available for up to 30 days after the launch of the campaign. The first participant in every minute who takes part in the profit calculator solution will get a prize of Taka 10.

The amount will be credited to the customer's account within the next 72 hours. If anyone does not have a Nagad account, they will receive the amount after opening an account.

A participant can win the prize only once a month.

Speaking about the profit calculator, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, said, "The profit calculator will allow people to know how much it is profitable to use Nagad. People have already kept their confidence in Nagad. Along with the confidence, people will be more interested to transact through Nagad once they know how much profitable it is."

To know more about this, anyone can call the hotline number 16167 or visit the verified Facebook page of Nagad. -BSS




















