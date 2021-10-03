Video
Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Bidya Sinha Mim is now Let’s GO Mart Brand Ambassador

"Let's GO Mart" a new e-commerce site is on the verge of their commercial launching with business to customer (B2C) model and popular Bangladeshi actress Bidya Sinha Mim has signed a contract as the Brand Ambassador of the marketplace.
The site based on cash-on-delivery will start itscommercial operation in the market with the slogan "Never let go of your needs".
Chairman of "Let's GO Mart" Major (Retd.) Md. Rabiul Alam; Managing Director Golam Mostofa; Director SM Asaduzzaman; and Director and Chief Operating Officer Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen were present at the signing ceremony along with the other higher officials of the company.
At the signing ceremony, Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen said, "We are very happy to have Bidya Sinha Mim as our Brand Ambassador. Our e-commerce site will run on zero-warehouse and zero-Advance system, where no product of any kind will be stocked. Once the customer orders, the desired product will be delivered to the customer's doorstep. We have a cash-on-delivery (COD) system for both the buyers and the sellers. Let's GO Mart will buy the product from the merchant and corporate in cash and deliver the same to the customer and collect cash."
He further said, "E-commerce platform is an immensely potentent industry for the world, where buyers and sellers can avail all kinds of services without any hassle. But due to some unscrupulous traders/ portals and their wrong business plans, people have lost faith in e-commerce. We are committed to revive the e-commerce market by restoring customer confidence. That's why we've built our business model on cash-on-delivery (COD) and zero-warehouse & zero-advance system. "
Expressing her excitement as a Brand Ambassador of "Let's GO Mart", Bidya Sinha Mim said, "I am very happy to be the Brand Ambassador of Let's GO Mart which has brought a new dimension to the country's e-commerce market. The company is fully committed to revive the e-commerce industry through their transparent easy business model which shall bring back the lost trust of the people. I joined the organization being fully informed of their plans and their services."


