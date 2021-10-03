Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACI Motors launches Nolan and X-Lite helmets

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

ACI Motors launches Nolan and X-Lite helmets

ACI Motors launches Nolan and X-Lite helmets

ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das as the sole distributor in Bangladesh announced the official launching of renowned motorcycle helmet brands Nolan and X-Lite at a function at the company's head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Friday.
The Nolan and X-Lite brand helmets, founded in 1972, are used by many riders in the Moto GP, the world championship for motorcycle racing, says a press release.
Subrata Ranjan Das said ACI Motors has been working on the safety of motorcyclists in Bangladesh from the very beginning.  "In a continuation of this, ACI recently introduced Nolan and X-Lite premium helmets for the customers to protect the bikers,"
These helmets are equipped with state-of-the-art features - emergency check pad removal system, liner positioning control, pin lock with double visor, micro lock 2, magnetic visor assembly and air booster system.
Rotational impact tests have proven that road safety has ensured up to 50 per cent head protection of head as ACI Motors claimed it the highest in respective category.
The helmet brands have received safety certification from the United States, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia, as well as a 4-star sharp rating from the UK government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Patiya branch distributes safety equipments
EBL holds Annual Risk Conference
India struggling to keep its financial promises to S Asia
More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations
Pakistan inflation rose to 9pc in September
Google pulls plug on plan for mobile banking in Pay app
US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage
What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft