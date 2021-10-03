

ACI Motors launches Nolan and X-Lite helmets

The Nolan and X-Lite brand helmets, founded in 1972, are used by many riders in the Moto GP, the world championship for motorcycle racing, says a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das said ACI Motors has been working on the safety of motorcyclists in Bangladesh from the very beginning. "In a continuation of this, ACI recently introduced Nolan and X-Lite premium helmets for the customers to protect the bikers,"

These helmets are equipped with state-of-the-art features - emergency check pad removal system, liner positioning control, pin lock with double visor, micro lock 2, magnetic visor assembly and air booster system.

Rotational impact tests have proven that road safety has ensured up to 50 per cent head protection of head as ACI Motors claimed it the highest in respective category.

The helmet brands have received safety certification from the United States, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea and Indonesia, as well as a 4-star sharp rating from the UK government.









