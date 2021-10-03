Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

SYDNEY, Oct 2: A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract.
"The FTA trade round has been postponed for a month until November," an EU official in Canberra told AFP, throwing the future of the far-reaching pact into doubt.
Australia last month abruptly cancelled a multibillion-dollar contract for 12 French submarines, opting to buy nuclear-powered US-designed vessels instead.
The decision prompted a major diplomatic spat with one of the European Union's largest members and now appears to have hit ties with the entire bloc.
France has publicly said it can no longer trust Australia's government, accusing officials of lying and questioning whether the trade agreement can go ahead.
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who was scheduled to travel to Europe for the talks, played down the decision.
"We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP.
Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
"We will continue preparing for the 12th round of negotiations and working towards concluding a free trade agreement that is in the interests of both Australia and the EU."
In Brussels, EU spokeswoman Miriam Garcia Ferrer underlined that that "it is not the end of these negotiations".
Trade deal negotiations "are always about substance over speed and there are many open issues to negotiate. A one-month delay will also allow us to better prepare," she said.
The European Union is Australia's third-biggest trading partner, with trade in goods between the two economies valued at 36 billion euros ($42.4 billion) and at 26 billion euros in services last year.
The next round of talks was due to cover areas including trade, services, investment and intellectual property rights.
Negotiations began in 2018 and officials had hoped to reach a final agreement by the end of the year.
With both Australia and France heading to elections in early 2022, that timeline now appears optimistic.
The submarine dispute has made front-page news in both countries.
In response to the decision the French government recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, a rare move to protest allies' behaviour.
France's ambassador returned to the United States on Wednesday but as yet there is no such indication that ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault will return.
Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull this week said his successor and former party colleague "deliberately deceived" France in scrapping the deal.
Canberra insists it scrapped the contract as it decided it needs nuclear submarines, which can remain underwater and undetected for far greater stretches, at a time of rising tensions with China.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL Patiya branch distributes safety equipments
EBL holds Annual Risk Conference
India struggling to keep its financial promises to S Asia
More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations
Pakistan inflation rose to 9pc in September
Google pulls plug on plan for mobile banking in Pay app
US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage
What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft