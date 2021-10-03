Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021
Business

Asia and Europe sink, US rises as Q4 trading begins

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct 2: Global stock markets started the fourth quarter with mixed results on Friday, as Wall Street recovered from recent losses but Asia and Europe saw little forward progress.
An array of worries have recently dogged global equities, including supply chain snarls, inflation, the Delta variant of Covid-19 and its effect on the economic recovery and, more recently, political gridlock in the United States that is pushing it closer to a potential debt default.
Wall Street posted solid gains on the first day of October trading, in what observers viewed as a positive reaction to news that pharmaceutical giant Merck would seek authorization in the United States for an oral drug against Covid-19 that performed well in clinical trials.
"This is something I think a lot of people and not just investors have been wanting is a cure for Covid," said Kim Forrest at Bokeh Capital Partners.
European markets had a choppy day, with London's FTSE 100 and Frankfurt's DAX both ending the session in the red, while the Paris CAC 40 finished just about steady. Asian markets saw heavier losses earlier in the day.
"The markets are likely to remain volatile as (the fourth quarter) begins, with October another historically choppy period after September's wild ride for the markets that saw the S&P 500 snap a seven-month winning streak," said analysts at Charles Schwab.
There was indeed reason to worry. The US Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures.  
Lawmakers in Congress on Thursday evening approved a measure to stop a US government shut down, but now they have just weeks to lift the debt limit and avert a default or face economic calamity.
"The news out of Washington hasn't been as encouraging," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

