Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:49 AM
Karnaphuli River Capital Dredging

Cabinet body approves increased project cost 

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 1: Meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday last approved a cost escalation variation proposal of taka 53.53 crore for the project of Karnaphuli River dredging from Sadarghat to Bakalia Char to increase navigability.
Following the CCGP approval, the total costing of the dredging project has now reached Tk 295 crore from the eralier Tk 242 crore.
The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River Dredging had been sent to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at the end of April last for approval.
The RDPP proposal of an estimated cost of taka 295 crore was approved in the interministerial meeting as  the BUET expert team had proposed to dredge 51.5 lac cubic metres of waste from
the riverbed at an estimated cost of taka 295 crore.
Earlier, the CPA (Chattogram Port Authority) took a project to dredge nearly 42 lac cubic metres from the Karnaphuli at a cost of taka 242 crore. During the ongoing of the project the authority detected that it was not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the Authority decided to dredge additional quantity of 9 lac cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of Karnaphuli. It increased the costing of the works at around taka 53.53 crore.
Meanwhile, the capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli have been progressing fast with a total of 13 modern equipments procured for the purpose. Use of 3 cutter suction dredgers and 10 grab dredgers has expedited the dredging works of the river smoothly and swiftly.
Over 57 per cent of the project with 33 lac cubic metres mud removal has been completed so far.
Earlier, the time for completion of the dredging works of Karnaphuli was extended by one year till July 2022 next.
It may be mentioned that Karnaphuli has been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.
Earlier, the CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep into the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found.
So, to complete the dredging of the river properly, seven metres deep of the river should be dredged out.
The contractor and the experts opined that the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.
The dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019. A company named 'E-Engineering Limited' had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Taka 242 crore in May 2018 last.


