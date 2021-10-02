21 Covid-19 deaths, 847 new cases recorded in 24 hrs

The country witnessed 21 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 27,531. Some 847 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,556,758.

Besides, 960 Covid-19 patients recovered from

the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.44 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,516,901, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 3.43 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.96 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 24,670 samples.

Among the deaths, nine died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, four in Khulna, one each died in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions.

Among the 21 deceased, 12 were men and nine were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,668 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,863 were women.

Around 33.32 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 16.92 million have taken both doses, as DGHS data aggregated till Thursday show.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.8 million lives and infected more than 234.69 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 211.48 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





