Saturday, 2 October, 2021
Khilafat Majlis severs ties with BNP-led 20-alliance

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Khilafat Majlis has announced to sever ties with all political alliances, including the BNP-led 20-party alliance.
The announcement was made by Amir Maulana Mohammad Ishaq at a press briefing at a restaurant in the capital on Friday.
In a written statement, Maulana Ishaq said. "The Khilafat Majlis, as a registered political party, has been working for the country, nation, Islam and the people in the political arena for more than three
decades."
"The political strategy of the Khilafat Majlis is decided by the members of the Shura in the Central Majlis, the highest policy-making forum of the party," Maulana Ishaq said and added, "A meeting of Shura members held on January 25 in 2019 decided to observe the political situation of the country in depth without participating in the activities of the 20-party alliance."
Maulana Ishaq also said, "Members of the Sura said the formation of the Jatiya Oikkya Front in 2018 had made the 20-party alliance politically ineffective. Therefore, since 2019, the 20-party alliance has not taken any visible political activities and programmes."
"In this situation, Khilafat Majlis, as an ideological political organization, is severing relations with all political alliances, including the 20-party alliance. However, Majlis will play a role in the politics of Bangladesh with its own characteristics," Maulana Ishaq added.
At the press conference, the Khilafat Majlis also demanded the release of Ahmed Abdul Quader Secretary General of the party and other Islamist politicians.


