Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:49 AM
Tunnel under Padma to connect Daulatdia with Paturia: Quader

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the government is considering constructing a tunnel instead of the second Padma Bridge at Daulatdia-Paturia to facilitate communication with the south-western parts of the country.
He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar organized by AL Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee on the occasion of the 74th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital.
Obaidul Quader, also AL General Secretary, said, "Rivers must be saved, otherwise, there will be no green Bangladesh. Why we need too many bridges? We have one Padma Bridge, now there is a demand for another bridge over the Padma River between Daulatdia and Paturia."
"What will be the navigability of the river if there are two bridges? However, we are scrutinizing the matter," he added.
So we are thinking of
constructing a tunnel from Daulatdia to Paturia. We also have plans to build another tunnel from Dewanganj in Jamalpur to Gaibandha, the Bridge Minister said.
About 75 per cent of the country's first Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnafuli River in Chattogram has already been completed, he said at the seminar.
He also announced that four mega projects-Metro Rail, Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)-will be inaugurated in next year.
Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is making all the plans to implement her vision. She is doing everything whatever is needed to do. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'vision' and BNP's 'vision' are not the same."
Regarding the announcement of BNP's Vision-2030 in the last election, AL General Secretary Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visions for 2021, 2041 and 2100. But, BNP's vision is in the deep freezer now. It will not come to light. It was their political stunt ahead of the election."
The seminar was presided over by the Chairman of the Sub-committee Prof Dr Md Hossain Mansur.


