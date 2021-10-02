Video
1 more dead, 165 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

One more died and 165 people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 141 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 24 to outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 18,362 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 1. Among them, a total of 17,319 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 975. Of them, 766 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 209 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 68 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 22 in September so far.
Among 18,362 infected, a total of 7,841 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 63 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


« PreviousNext »

