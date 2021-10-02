DU entry tests start in 8 divisional cities



First year honours admission seekers of Dhaka University under Ka unit, meant for subjects under the science faculty, sit for the admission test at Curzon Hall on the campus on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The DU authorities have spread out the exam centres across eight university campuses in as many divisional cities to ease the trouble of travelling to Dhaka for the students in the pandemi.

Although the admission tests held every year in this university, this year it took place after one year instead of in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, the candidates expressed joy as a long time of their awaiting to sit for the examination saw an end.

Visiting different halls at the DU campus, it was seen the admission seekers started gathering at the campus at around 9:00am with their guardians.

The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.

In this unit, a total of 1,17,957 admission seekers applied for the tests against 1815 seats.

After finishing the exam, Abdullah Tasnim, a candidate who came out from the Arts Building at the DU

campus, said this year's questions were easy compared to the previous years.

Being a bit worry, Nishat Rahman, another candidate said although the MCQ part was easy but the written part was difficult for her.

Expressing relief, Tamanna Islam said the matter of joy is the exam ended after a long time.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Coordinator of A unit examination and Biology Faculty Dean Prof Mihir Lal Saha, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar among others visited several centres including the Curzon Hall during the tests.

Setting up the admission test centres across the divisional cities in the changed circumstances has been quite a challenge for them, said Dr Mihir Lal Saha.

"We have prepared accordingly. Our teachers reached the centres with the question papers yesterday. Universities in the divisional cities have cooperated with us a lot," he said.

The university has a 'zero tolerance' policy against any forgery in the admission test, said DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

"No scope for cheating exists in the admission test."

The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of the examination saying the tests held in a peaceful manner.

DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said the examination held without any unexpected incidents.

Many student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangladesh Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad and leftist student bodies were seen helping the candidates in finding halls and serving saline and fresh water.

Besides, a number of region based students' association set up booths at different points of the examination halls to help the candidates.

The exam for Kha unit of the arts faculty will be held on Oct 2, Ga unit of business studies on Oct 22 and Gha unit of social science faculty and coordinated department change exam on Oct 23.









The admission tests of Ka unit of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic session held on Friday in eight divisional cities across the country.The DU authorities have spread out the exam centres across eight university campuses in as many divisional cities to ease the trouble of travelling to Dhaka for the students in the pandemi.Although the admission tests held every year in this university, this year it took place after one year instead of in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak.However, the candidates expressed joy as a long time of their awaiting to sit for the examination saw an end.Visiting different halls at the DU campus, it was seen the admission seekers started gathering at the campus at around 9:00am with their guardians.The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.In this unit, a total of 1,17,957 admission seekers applied for the tests against 1815 seats.After finishing the exam, Abdullah Tasnim, a candidate who came out from the Arts Building at the DUcampus, said this year's questions were easy compared to the previous years.Being a bit worry, Nishat Rahman, another candidate said although the MCQ part was easy but the written part was difficult for her.Expressing relief, Tamanna Islam said the matter of joy is the exam ended after a long time.DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Coordinator of A unit examination and Biology Faculty Dean Prof Mihir Lal Saha, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar among others visited several centres including the Curzon Hall during the tests.Setting up the admission test centres across the divisional cities in the changed circumstances has been quite a challenge for them, said Dr Mihir Lal Saha."We have prepared accordingly. Our teachers reached the centres with the question papers yesterday. Universities in the divisional cities have cooperated with us a lot," he said.The university has a 'zero tolerance' policy against any forgery in the admission test, said DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman."No scope for cheating exists in the admission test."The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of the examination saying the tests held in a peaceful manner.DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said the examination held without any unexpected incidents.Many student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangladesh Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad and leftist student bodies were seen helping the candidates in finding halls and serving saline and fresh water.Besides, a number of region based students' association set up booths at different points of the examination halls to help the candidates.The exam for Kha unit of the arts faculty will be held on Oct 2, Ga unit of business studies on Oct 22 and Gha unit of social science faculty and coordinated department change exam on Oct 23.