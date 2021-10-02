Momen greets Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister has extended his heartiest congratulations to his Chinese counterpart and people of China on the occasion of their country's 72nd founding anniversary.

Dr Momen has sent a letter of felicitation to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister highlighting the fact that China has been a significant partner in the development endeavors of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh foreign minister appreciated China's assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He also recalled his meeting with Wang Yi during his visit to China in 2019 during where they reached broad consensus on different bilateral, regional and international issues.

Dr. Momen expressed his willingness to work in close cooperation with Wang Yi to further deepen China-Bangladesh relations and to promote peace and prosperity in the region and beyond. -BSS



















