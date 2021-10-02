Mohibullah Murder Brother suspects ARSA



COX'S BAZAR, Sept 1: The law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to unravel the mystery of the murder of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya leader who was shot dead at his office in Kutupalong camp under Cox's Bazar's Ukhia upazila on the night of September 29.

The Armed Police Battalion on Friday arrested a Rohingya man on suspicion of his involvement in the killing of in Cox's Bazar.

The arrestee was identified as Md Selim alias Lomba Selim (27), a Rohingya refugee living in Ukhia camp. "Selim is a member of a terrorist group. He may have been involved in the murder of Muhibullah," said SP Naimul Haque, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion.

APBN members arrested the suspect from Camp-6 at Kutupalong in Ukhia upazila around 11am. He was handed over to Ukhia Police Station, said the SP.

Mohib Ullah's younger brother Maulana Hadibullah filed the case on Thursday night, Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of the station said today. "Hadibullah filed the case against 20-30 unidentified people," he added.

The FIR for murder was filed against unknown persons at the Ukhia police station on a complaint from Habib Ullah, the OC added.

Mohib Ullah was buried in Lambashia camp-1 in Ukhiya upazila on Thursday afternoon after his namaz-e-janaza, which was attended by ten thousand of Rohingya refugees from camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.

Although the assailants covered their faces with masks or towels, Habib Ullah claimed he recognised some of them. He named the assailants as Master Abdur Rahim, Lalu, Murshid and "other leaders of ARSA who reside in the camps.

Though the names of three people were mentioned in the interview with the journalists, no one was mentioned in the case due to mysterious reasons.

Formerly a teacher in Myanmar, Mohib Ullah was popularly known as Master to the Rohingya community. He was the head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) at Kutupalong camp.

He played a pivotal role in uniting Rohingyas who fled Myanmar military persecution.

Habib Ullah suspects ARSA targeted Mohib Ullah because Bangladesh recently had positive talks with the international community, including the US and the UN on the repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar. "My brother was hopeful about quick repatriation," he said.

Mohib Ulla's other brother Ahmad Ullah said ARSA was angry with Mohib Ullah because he was emerging as a leader to all the members of the Rohingya and had connections with the UN and others in the international community. "They [ARSA] killed him because they did not accept him as a leader."

ARSA had previously threatened to kill Mohib Ullah for working on the repatriation of the refugees, said Ahmad Ullah. This was the reason behind the deadly attack on Mohib Ullah, said also his cousin Nurul Amin.











