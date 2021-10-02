Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down

All foreign TV channels have been shut down in the country from Friday under the direction of the Ministry of Information, said president of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB).

COAB president SM Anwar Parvez said a circular was issued by the Information Ministry on September 13 to the effect that foreign channels that show local advertisements will not be able to broadcast from October 1.

In view of this, all foreign channels except Bangladeshi channels have been shut down from October 1.

Replying to a question, Anwar Parvez said, "All foreign channels broadcast advertisements, since the government is looking for ad-free foreign channels, we cannot broadcast channels that advertise."

Earlier on Thursday, while talking to journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said according to the law, mobile court will be deployed from October 1 to implement the ad-free (clean feed) broadcast of foreign channels in the country.

The directive has been implemented in Dhaka and other regions of the country, according to Nizam Uddin Masud, former secretary general of COAB and managing director of Chattogram Multi Channel Ltd or CMCL.

In early September Information Minister Hasan Mahmud announced that foreign channels that fail to comply with the Clean Feed policy will not be allowed to air in the country after September 30.

The Minister warned that the law would be

enforced countrywide otherwise.

The cable operators said they stopped airing foreign channels as it is not possible for them to cut out the commercials if the channel authorities do not provide them with clean feeds.

Anwar Parvez said, "More than 500,000 people are involved in the cable operating sector. The industry is nearing an end. But all these channels are being aired on other platforms, including OTT. If the broadcasting is transferred to another sector, the operators will be left with nothing."

"We can keep the industry alive if the government is considerate. We want a level playing field for everyone. If we cable operators can't air foreign channels but others can, it would be discrimination."

The move came in response to a government directive on Friday, said Anwar Parvez, the founder president of COAB.

The directive stipulates that foreign channels can only stream in Bangladesh without airing advertisements (clean feed). "A deadline was set for September 30. It was stated that foreign channels without clean feeds cannot be aired in Bangladesh," Parvez told a news agency.

"Foreign channels contain ads to some extent, and mobile courts have been deployed already [to enforce the law]. That's why the Bangladeshi channels are on air, while the foreign ones are not."







