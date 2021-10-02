Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

All foreign TV channels have been shut down in the country from Friday under the direction of the Ministry of Information, said president of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB).
COAB president SM Anwar Parvez said a circular was issued by the Information Ministry on September 13 to the effect that foreign channels that show local advertisements will not be able to broadcast from October 1.
In view of this, all foreign channels except Bangladeshi channels have been shut down from October 1.
Replying to a question, Anwar Parvez said, "All foreign channels broadcast advertisements, since the government is looking for ad-free foreign channels, we cannot broadcast channels that advertise."
Earlier on Thursday, while talking to journalists at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said according to the law, mobile court will be deployed from October 1 to implement the ad-free (clean feed) broadcast of foreign channels in the country.  
The directive has been implemented in Dhaka and other regions of the country, according to Nizam Uddin Masud, former secretary general of COAB and managing director of Chattogram Multi Channel Ltd or CMCL.
In early September Information Minister Hasan Mahmud announced that foreign channels that fail to comply with the Clean Feed policy will not be allowed to air in the country after September 30.
The Minister warned that the law would be
enforced countrywide otherwise.
The cable operators said they stopped airing foreign channels as it is not possible for them to cut out the commercials if the channel authorities do not provide them with clean feeds.
Anwar Parvez said, "More than 500,000 people are involved in the cable operating sector. The industry is nearing an end. But all these channels are being aired on other platforms, including OTT. If the broadcasting is transferred to another sector, the operators will be left with nothing."
"We can keep the industry alive if the government is considerate. We want a level playing field for everyone. If we cable operators can't air foreign channels but others can, it would be discrimination."
The move came in response to a government directive on Friday, said Anwar Parvez, the founder president of COAB.
The directive stipulates that foreign channels can only stream in Bangladesh without airing advertisements (clean feed). "A deadline was set for September 30. It was stated that foreign channels without clean feeds cannot be aired in Bangladesh," Parvez told a news agency.
"Foreign channels contain ads to some extent, and mobile courts have been deployed already [to enforce the law]. That's why the Bangladeshi channels are on air, while the foreign ones are not."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief warns of ‘hellish future’ ahead of key climate summit
Rabindra Univ teacher Farhana suspended
Cabinet body approves increased project cost 
21 Covid-19 deaths, 847 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
Khilafat Majlis severs ties with BNP-led 20-alliance
Tunnel under Padma to connect Daulatdia with Paturia: Quader
1 more dead, 165 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
DU entry tests start in 8 divisional cities


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft