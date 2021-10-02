Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

The United Nations and United States on Thursday spoke out over the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.
Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.
"The UN urges the Bangladeshi authorities to undertake an investigation and to hold those responsible to account," UN spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told a press briefing in New York on Thursday.
US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken said he was "saddened and disturbed" by Mohib Ullah's murder, calling him "a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world."
"We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable," Blinken said in a statement.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief warns of ‘hellish future’ ahead of key climate summit
Rabindra Univ teacher Farhana suspended
Cabinet body approves increased project cost 
21 Covid-19 deaths, 847 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
Khilafat Majlis severs ties with BNP-led 20-alliance
Tunnel under Padma to connect Daulatdia with Paturia: Quader
1 more dead, 165 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
DU entry tests start in 8 divisional cities


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft