Release all arrested Islamic scholars: Hefazat

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has demanded the release of all the arrested religious scholars across the country.

The leaders of the organization made the demand at a discussion and prayer meeting arranged in remembrance of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, Allama Junaid Babunagari and Mufti Abdus Salam Chatgami.

Hefazat-e-Islam and Tahaffuz Khatme Nabuwat Bangladesh organized the programme at the National Press Club on Friday.

In a written statement, Hefazat Amir Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari said, "Amir Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, the founder of Hefazat-e-Islam, was the guardian of the alem (Islamic scholar) society of Bangladesh. He formed a movement against atheist forces in the country. His death has created a huge void in the Islamic scholarly community of Bangladesh."

"Former Amir of the organization Allama Junaid Babunagari has led all the movements from the front side. For this he had to endure jail and torture. Even after all this, he did not deviate from his ideology," Muhibullah said.

Hefazat Secretary General Allama Nurul Islam Jihadi said, "Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi formed Hefazat-e-Islam as a non-political organization. We are also working to carry on his ideology to the next generation of the country."

"We want to make it clear that we have no political agenda or ambition," Nurul Islam said, adding, "We just want to work as a non-political organization following the footsteps of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi."

Hefazat leaders said they are grateful that the government has released many Islamic scholars at their request.

They have demanded the release of rest of the Islamic scholars who are still in jail.









