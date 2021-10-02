Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Release all arrested Islamic scholars: Hefazat

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has demanded the release of all the arrested religious scholars across the country.
The leaders of the organization made the demand at a discussion and prayer meeting arranged in remembrance of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, Allama Junaid Babunagari and Mufti Abdus Salam Chatgami.
Hefazat-e-Islam and Tahaffuz Khatme Nabuwat Bangladesh organized the programme at the National Press Club on Friday.
In a written statement, Hefazat Amir Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari said, "Amir Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi, the founder of Hefazat-e-Islam, was the guardian of the alem (Islamic scholar) society of Bangladesh. He formed a movement against atheist forces in the country. His death has created a huge void in the Islamic scholarly community of Bangladesh."
"Former Amir of the organization Allama Junaid Babunagari has led all the movements from the front side. For this he had to endure jail and torture. Even after all this, he did not deviate from his ideology," Muhibullah said.
Hefazat Secretary General Allama Nurul Islam Jihadi said, "Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi formed Hefazat-e-Islam as a non-political organization. We are also working to carry on his ideology to the next generation of the country."
"We want to make it clear that we have no political agenda or ambition," Nurul Islam said, adding, "We just want to work as a non-political organization following the footsteps of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi."
Hefazat leaders said they are grateful that the government has released many Islamic scholars at their request.
They have demanded the release of rest of the Islamic scholars who are still in jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A group of people form a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Release all arrested Islamic scholars: Hefazat
HC asks RJSC to submit all docs of Evaly by Oct 12
NHRC asks UGC to form probe body
Mufti Ibrahim detained  
Awal mastermind, charge sheet soon: DB
Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
BNP ‘waiting for right time’ to wage movement


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft