Case filed against 26 agents of rignID

A woman has filed a case against 25 agents of controversial social media platform ringID on Thursday.

The plaintiff Ankhi Begum, lodged the case, mentioning the names of ten people including its owners Shariful Islam, his wife Irin Islam and brother Saiful Islam and other 15 unidentified persons with Bhatara Police Station in the capital. The case was filed under the Digital Security Act and the Multi-Level Marketing Control Act.

According to the case statement, an organised digital fraud gang under the banner of ringID used to collect money through e-transaction and sold coins and gold coins through unauthorized MLM business. The platform allured people offering easy earnings by investing money in ringID.

Other accused are Salahuddin Ahsan Habib, Rafiqul Islam, Nazmul Hasan, Abdus Samad, Redwan Rahman and Rahul. They are officials and agents of the platform, which has allegedly collected large sums of money.

Akhi Begum, her two brothers and a nephew invested a total of Tk86, 000 in 2019. One of her brother withdrew a small amount of money from the ringID platform. But they did not get any benefit or refund from ringID afterwards.

ringID, which follows a typical MLM model but calls itself a 'community business', multiplies the number of its members, offering them Tk1,500 to Tk1,700 for adding a new member. They pay students for viewing and sharing advertisement, adding new members to ringID, selling its products and coin transactions. Under the brand promoter of community jobs, ringID now offers two types of memberships - Silver and Gold.

For a Silver category membership, ringID charges Tk12, 000 and gives an option to earn Tk250 per day by watching 50+ advertisements. For a gold membership, it takes Tk22, 000 and gives an option to earn Tk500 each day by watching 100+ ads. On 28 September, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank sought the bank details of the ringID. The BFIU also asked banks to inform if there are any bank accounts belonging to ringID Distribution Limited and ringID BD Limited.

ringID, a social networking platform designed and developed by Ring Inc. and located in Montreal, Quebec in Canada, was incorporated in 2016.












