Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Case filed against 26 agents of rignID

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

A woman has filed a case against 25 agents of controversial social media platform ringID on Thursday.
The plaintiff Ankhi Begum, lodged the case, mentioning the names of ten people including its owners Shariful Islam, his wife Irin Islam and brother Saiful Islam and other 15 unidentified persons with Bhatara Police Station in the capital.  The case was filed under the Digital Security Act and the Multi-Level Marketing Control Act.
According to the case statement, an organised digital fraud gang under the banner of ringID used to collect money through e-transaction and sold coins and gold coins through unauthorized MLM business. The platform allured people offering easy earnings by investing money in ringID.
Other accused are Salahuddin Ahsan Habib, Rafiqul Islam, Nazmul Hasan, Abdus Samad, Redwan Rahman and Rahul. They are officials and agents of the platform, which has allegedly collected large sums of money.
Akhi Begum, her two brothers and a nephew invested a total of Tk86, 000 in 2019. One of her brother withdrew a small amount of money from the ringID platform. But they did not get any benefit or refund from ringID afterwards.
ringID, which follows a typical MLM model but calls itself a 'community business', multiplies the number of its members, offering them Tk1,500 to Tk1,700 for adding a new member. They pay students for viewing and sharing advertisement, adding new members to ringID, selling its products and coin transactions. Under the brand promoter of community jobs, ringID now offers two types of memberships - Silver and Gold.
For a Silver category membership, ringID charges Tk12, 000 and gives an option to earn Tk250 per day by watching 50+ advertisements. For a gold membership, it takes Tk22, 000 and gives an option to earn Tk500 each day by watching 100+ ads. On 28 September, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank sought the bank details of the ringID.  The BFIU also asked banks to inform if there are any bank accounts belonging to ringID Distribution Limited and ringID BD Limited.
ringID, a social networking platform designed and developed by Ring Inc. and located in Montreal, Quebec in Canada, was incorporated in 2016.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Magnetic stimulation can help brain to remember
Case filed against 26 agents of rignID
Students break into dorm 4 days before official opening
EU to assist BD in combating climate change
Canaries lava peninsula doubles in size as wind change raises risk
Three college girls go missing in city
8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive today
Send a proposal to President for a neutral govt with lunatics, children, Quader tells BNP


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft