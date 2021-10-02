Video
Amar Ekushey Hall Of DU

Students break into dorm 4 days before official opening

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Hundreds of students on Friday entered the Amar Ekushey Hall of Dhaka University (DU) after breaking the lock of the building entrance around 2:00pm.  
The DU authorities had announced reopening of halls for resident students on October 5, but the students forcibly entered the dormitory on the first of the month.
Many of the students who have been out of the hall for a long time have been living on rented seats at messes in different places for long. The students claimed that they have got on the hall to save the extra mess rent as they left their mess on the last day of September.
"If we waited for getting on the hall on October 5, we would have to pay the full month's rent only for five days. Otherwise, we had to go back home for four or five days or stay on the road. And so, many students like me left the messes and got on the hall," said a student seeking anonymity.
Provost of Amar Ekushey Hall, Prof Istiaq M Syed said, "We are sitting with the students to solve this problem. After discussion we will announce the decision."
For the last couple of months, student organizations as well as ordinary students have continued demanding reopening of the halls on October 1. But the administration was adamant in their decision.
University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said, "I know the matter. The hall administration has been asked to talk to the students and resolve the issue.





