EU to assist BD in combating climate change

Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said European Union will assist Bangladesh in all activities to combat climate change.

Appreciating the role of Bangladesh government in tackling climate change under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said EU would continue increasing its cooperation in the days to come.

He said this in a bilateral meeting held in Milan, Italy on Friday (October 1) between European Union and Bangladesh delegation led by Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shahab Uddin.

Environment Minister Shahab Uddin told the EU that Bangladesh is playing a significant role in the international arena on climate change.

The Minister sought EU's cooperation in all sectors to tackle climate change including technology transfer, capacity building, renewable energy and implementation of adaptation activities.

The other members of the Bangladesh delegation present in the meeting were A Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary (Development) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ziaul Haque, Director of Department of Environment.













