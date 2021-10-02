Three college girls go missing in city

Three college girl students have gone missing since Thursday morning after they went out of their homes at Mirpur in Dhaka.

Their family members fear they might have been trapped by human trafficking syndicate luring them with an overseas trip.

A guardian has lodged a complaint with the Pallabi Police Station over the missing of three college students--Kazi Dilkhush Jannat Nisa, Kaniz Fatema and Sneha Akhter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Pallabi Zone Ariful Islam said, "All the three are students of Class XII. Although they belong to different institutions, they are close friends. They left their homes on Thursday morning."

"They were wearing college dress when they went out from their residences. However, they took money, gold ornaments, mobile phones and school certificates with them. They have not been found since," added the official.

Quoting the families of the three students, Ariful Islam further said, "The three students have recently expressed their interest in going to Japan with a young man, who is their neighbour, in the area. They do not have any passports. The young man will be interrogated in the incident to know what actually happened. It reason behind the incident will come out after the investigation."

Missing Dilkhush's mother Mahmuda Akhter has brought allegations against her brother Tariqul, Tik Tok model Zinia over the incident.

This syndicate has tempted the girls in the name of sending them abroad and the girls have run away from home as soon as they fell into their clutches, alleged Mahmuda Akhter.

Lawyer Kazi Raushan Dil Afroz, sister of missing Dilkhush, told journalists that the three of them left the houses wearing college dresses around 9:00am on Thursday.

"They carried their college bags with them. Dilkhush took Tk 6 lakh, gold ornaments and a mobile phone from her house. Another classmate took 2.5 bhori of gold ornaments while the other took Tk 75,000," she added.

Parvez Islam Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station told The Daily Observer that there was a complaint that three girls were missing. Two people including Tariqul have been detained for interrogation. However, they claimed that they did not know anything about the whereabouts of missing students. The matter is being investigated. So far there has been no progress in the investigation.



