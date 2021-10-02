Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive today

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Another eight lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country on Saturday (October 2).
A statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at noon on Friday (October 1).
The statement said that 790,000 doses of the corona vaccine will arrive in the country from Germany via Qatar Airways at 5:00pm on Saturday (October 2) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
German Ambassador to Bangladesh Akhim Troster and Senior Secretary of the Health Service Division Lokman Hossain Mia will be present at the Shahjalal International Airport to receive the consignment.
A total of 57,085,080 doses of the Covid vaccine have so far arrived in the country including Oxford's AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, Pfizer and Moderna of the United States. A total of 50,245,255 people have been vaccinated. Of these, a total of 30,330,257 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and two dose vaccinations have been completed for 16,920,248 people which are about 10.3 per cent of the total population of the country.
This information has been made public in a press release signed by Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, the Director of MIS and Line Director HIS and e-Health of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Magnetic stimulation can help brain to remember
Case filed against 26 agents of rignID
Students break into dorm 4 days before official opening
EU to assist BD in combating climate change
Canaries lava peninsula doubles in size as wind change raises risk
Three college girls go missing in city
8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive today
Send a proposal to President for a neutral govt with lunatics, children, Quader tells BNP


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft