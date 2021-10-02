8 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive today

Another eight lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country on Saturday (October 2).

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at noon on Friday (October 1).

The statement said that 790,000 doses of the corona vaccine will arrive in the country from Germany via Qatar Airways at 5:00pm on Saturday (October 2) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Akhim Troster and Senior Secretary of the Health Service Division Lokman Hossain Mia will be present at the Shahjalal International Airport to receive the consignment.

A total of 57,085,080 doses of the Covid vaccine have so far arrived in the country including Oxford's AstraZeneca, China's Sinopharm, Pfizer and Moderna of the United States. A total of 50,245,255 people have been vaccinated. Of these, a total of 30,330,257 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and two dose vaccinations have been completed for 16,920,248 people which are about 10.3 per cent of the total population of the country.

This information has been made public in a press release signed by Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, the Director of MIS and Line Director HIS and e-Health of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.





