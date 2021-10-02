Video
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:47 AM
Life & Style

Recipes

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021

Kakoli Saha, is renowned culinary artiste and BTEB(Bangladesh Technical Education Board) Certified Assessor.


Chhanar Payesh

Ingredients:
1. Full fat milk - 1 litre
2. Prepare homemade chana-- 100 gm
3. Milk powder 1/2 cup
4. Green Cardamom --2 tsp
5. Kheer rice-- cup
6. Ghee-- 1 tsp
7. Almonds and Cherries for garnish

Method:
1. Soak the kheer rice for 30min, then blend it roughly. Mix the milk powder to warm milk.
2. Take a pan, add 1tbs ghee and stir the chana for 30sec. Keep it aside.
3. Boil the milk, add the rice to it. Cook the rice in a low flame. Add the milk powder mixture to the rice. Once the rice is cooked add the cardamom powder and milkmaid. Mix them well.
4. Add the chana to it, mix it well and switch off the flame. We have to do it quickly.
5. Serve garnished with almonds and cherries.

Kancha Golla

Ingredients:
1 liter full cream milk
2 tbsp sugar
2 1/2  tbsp condensed milk
lemon juice as needed or 2 tbsp vinegar + 1 tbsp water
3 tbsp milk powder
Method:
1. Kacha Golla, boil milk in a clean and neat thick bottomed pan. Full-cream milk is best for this recipe, as this gives increased quantity and texture. Keep the pan over high flame and wait till it boils.
2. Once the milk starts to boil, reduce the flame to medium and pour vinegar mixed with equal amount of water and mix well. You can use a few drops of lemon instead of vinegar, then no need to mix with water.
3. The milk will start to curdle immediately. Once solids separate fully, switch off the flame.
4. Strain through a clean cloth kept of a strainer. You can either keep a bowl to collect the whey.
5. Pour some fresh water and clean thoroughly. You can use a spoon or a wooden ladle for this purpose.
6. Make a bag by holding all ends together and then squeeze carefully with your hands to remove excess whey if present. Now have it somewhere so that all the water content from this homemade paneer drain away completely. It may take up to thirty minutes or more.
7. After thirty minutes, you can see a beautiful thick mass of homemade paneer inside the cloth.
8. Transfer into a plate and powder it using your hands. Then divide the paneer equally into two halves. Transfer one portion into another plate and set aside.
9. Mix thoroughly by rubbing and mashing until and unless you get a very smooth texture.
10. Then cook in a pan and pour condensed milk. Adjust the amount of condensed milk to your taste. The pan should be kept over low flame to avoid burning.
11. Then mix with a wooden spoon or spatula, the mix will be watery in the beginning.
12. But with time, it will form a thick mass as shown here.
13. Mix this paneer and condensed milk batter with the second part of paneer that we have set aside.
14. Wait for a few minutes until it come to touchable temperature. Then mix well till smooth and make small lemon sized balls. You can add some flavoring agents at this stage. The kacha golla, we get here is usually have a rose water taste, but you can try different variations like saffron, cardamom etc.
15. Roll in milk powder. Refrigerate it for a few hours because it tastes good when cold.



