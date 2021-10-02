Video
NijolCreative offers discount on wedding photo shoot packages

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

NijolCreative, a company in wedding photography, has offered a variety of wedding photography packages. Considering the present situation, they announced up to a 12 per cent discount on booking any of the 8 selected packages. Anyone can easily book the packages from their official Facebook page or visiting their website of the leading and significant photography agency of Bangladesh.
Sabrina Parveen Khan, Managing Director of NijolCreative, said that the significance of wedding photography is growing day by day. We are also functioning towards aiming utmost importance in wedding photography. As marriage means the story of life, every moment of marriage is very vital and to capture your photographs of every moment and small happenings an experienced photographers and cinematographers is a must. NijolCreative is working on this particular fact. NijolCreative will not compromise in terms of quality and work.







