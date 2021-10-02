

Minister's new smart inverter fridge in local market

The new refrigerator uses CFC and HFC-free, fully environmentally friendly multi-airflow filling system. There is an LED light inside the fridge. As it is non-frost, no ice will accumulate in the inner body. In addition, the presence of ionizer technology will automatically destroy any bacteria or viruses on the preserved food.

Customers can also buy household necessities from the Minister through cash on delivery and online payment with easy installments sitting at home.













The Minister Group has come up with a new model of smart inverter fridge to make a splash in the country's refrigerator. This double door smart fridge with non-frost cooling system has intelligent inverter technology and digital thermostat technology, which gives the customers the opportunity to control the temperature as per their wish and save more than 66 per cent energy. This design also has the impression of nobility. The price of this fridge of M-573 SBS black model in a reasonable price.The new refrigerator uses CFC and HFC-free, fully environmentally friendly multi-airflow filling system. There is an LED light inside the fridge. As it is non-frost, no ice will accumulate in the inner body. In addition, the presence of ionizer technology will automatically destroy any bacteria or viruses on the preserved food.Customers can also buy household necessities from the Minister through cash on delivery and online payment with easy installments sitting at home.