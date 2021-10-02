

Durga Puja with saree

Bengali Hindu Women put on beautifully designed sarees. And that is our local designer Biplob Saha by Bishwo Rang Design brings exclusive designed saree with variation of taste every year. This year is no exception. Other local renowned fashion houses also designed their Puja collections with on comfortable fabrics.

The cotton fabric is simply awesome and pleasing. You can again wear it during the daytime or Mid-Morning Aartis. The Bengali touch and appeal the saree has is simply amazing. Reveal the stylish Diva inside you when Goddess is prayed, invoked and revered. Wear lemon cotton Saree during Saptami Anjali.

Saree for Saptami Nights

Go traditional on the Ashtami Night

Wear something chic and traditional during the 'Anjali' on second night of celebration. You may sport white cotton saree with red border or yellow border. Bengali silk saree with yellow border can make you stand out from the crowd.

Jamdani Cotton Saree for Navami

During the Navami Anjali, it is great to wear Jamdani Red Cotton Saree. Dress up in red to celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of Durga Puja.

Georgette for 'Bhashan'

When it is time to bid adieu to Goddess Durga and pray for her early arrival in the next year, you can wear Georgette. Wear Georgette Saree in dark blue shade or Royal Purple.

Tussar Silk Sarees are equally popular and great choice for its luxurious touch. The 'buti' and 'patta' style of Kota saree is popular among the women of Bengal. There are variety of sarees you can flaunt this Durga Puja.















