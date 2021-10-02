Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 October, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Flying high with Fly Far Ladies

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Women\'s Own Report

Flying high with Fly Far Ladies

Flying high with Fly Far Ladies

Fly Far Ladies, one of the most reputed travel groups in Bangladesh, celebrated 3rd year anniversary of the group on September 24 in the capital.
The event started in a pleasant fall evening, with the welcoming of guests. It marked the launch of the Official Website and App Portal of Fly Far Ladies. Through these platforms, not only our women can book tours, but also apply for skill-development courses and even job vacancies. These important events took place simultaneously with the festive endeavour where ladies were getting pop of henna colors. Guests, who already travelled with the group, had a walk at the memory lane as they shared their experience. Stalls were arranged for making the event more festive. The celebration was completed with the cake cutting ceremony.
"Fly Far Ladies had started with the vision of making travel safe, easy, and secure for women of all walks of life", says Nusrat Jahan Opi, founder of the group. She delivered the speech of encouragement for those who are partners of this wonderful journey of women empowerment.
The chairs of special guests were honoured by Hanium Maria Chowdhury, CEO and Founder of Tahoor; MohsenaMunna, Co-Founder of De Tempete Ltd; Farhana Naznin, Senior Journalist of The Daily Observer.
Fly far Ladies works to give wings to those women in Bangladesh, who are all set to break the barriers and set their footprints across the country and the globe. Working exclusively with women, Fly Far Ladies has become a platform that the new army of female travellers put their trust on. There is a dedicated team working behind the curtain, who place the aspiring women in Bangladesh at the center of the stage. Women today are daring explorers, and Fly Far Ladies is proud as a catalyst of this movement.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Providing employment to third gender community
Flying high with Fly Far Ladies
A hallmark of women empowerment
Story of a successful organization led by women
Beauty tips every woman must know
Adolescence: When does adolescence come to adolescents
Women making giant leap in Bangladesh’s economy
Transgender setting example of serving Covid patients at hard time


Latest News
India announces COVID-19 tests and quarantine for Britons
N Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, 4th recent test
Khalid, Billal re-elected Muktagachha AL unit president, secy
Govt mulls tunnel under Padma River: Quader
SAFF Championship: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
President greets his Chinese counterpart on China's founding anniversary
PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation
Ex-cabinet secretary Qazi Shamsul Alam passes away
Signature forging case filed against school headmaster
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in opener
Most Read News
Is moralisation in decay in contemporary socialisation?
‘Do not write to impress,’ U.S. professor tells journalism students
PM opens Bangladesh House in US, returns today
Master Abdur Rahim blamed for murder
 Post-9/11 US intervention: An assessment
RU classes to resume on October 20
JU VC mourns death of former Prof Azharul Islam
Former mayor Manzur gives slab to CCC
Mohibullah, a rebel voice silenced
Ecuador’s jail riot kills 126
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft