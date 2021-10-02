

Flying high with Fly Far Ladies

The event started in a pleasant fall evening, with the welcoming of guests. It marked the launch of the Official Website and App Portal of Fly Far Ladies. Through these platforms, not only our women can book tours, but also apply for skill-development courses and even job vacancies. These important events took place simultaneously with the festive endeavour where ladies were getting pop of henna colors. Guests, who already travelled with the group, had a walk at the memory lane as they shared their experience. Stalls were arranged for making the event more festive. The celebration was completed with the cake cutting ceremony.

"Fly Far Ladies had started with the vision of making travel safe, easy, and secure for women of all walks of life", says Nusrat Jahan Opi, founder of the group. She delivered the speech of encouragement for those who are partners of this wonderful journey of women empowerment.

The chairs of special guests were honoured by Hanium Maria Chowdhury, CEO and Founder of Tahoor; MohsenaMunna, Co-Founder of De Tempete Ltd; Farhana Naznin, Senior Journalist of The Daily Observer.

Fly far Ladies works to give wings to those women in Bangladesh, who are all set to break the barriers and set their footprints across the country and the globe. Working exclusively with women, Fly Far Ladies has become a platform that the new army of female travellers put their trust on. There is a dedicated team working behind the curtain, who place the aspiring women in Bangladesh at the center of the stage. Women today are daring explorers, and Fly Far Ladies is proud as a catalyst of this movement.



















Fly Far Ladies, one of the most reputed travel groups in Bangladesh, celebrated 3rd year anniversary of the group on September 24 in the capital.The event started in a pleasant fall evening, with the welcoming of guests. It marked the launch of the Official Website and App Portal of Fly Far Ladies. Through these platforms, not only our women can book tours, but also apply for skill-development courses and even job vacancies. These important events took place simultaneously with the festive endeavour where ladies were getting pop of henna colors. Guests, who already travelled with the group, had a walk at the memory lane as they shared their experience. Stalls were arranged for making the event more festive. The celebration was completed with the cake cutting ceremony."Fly Far Ladies had started with the vision of making travel safe, easy, and secure for women of all walks of life", says Nusrat Jahan Opi, founder of the group. She delivered the speech of encouragement for those who are partners of this wonderful journey of women empowerment.The chairs of special guests were honoured by Hanium Maria Chowdhury, CEO and Founder of Tahoor; MohsenaMunna, Co-Founder of De Tempete Ltd; Farhana Naznin, Senior Journalist of The Daily Observer.Fly far Ladies works to give wings to those women in Bangladesh, who are all set to break the barriers and set their footprints across the country and the globe. Working exclusively with women, Fly Far Ladies has become a platform that the new army of female travellers put their trust on. There is a dedicated team working behind the curtain, who place the aspiring women in Bangladesh at the center of the stage. Women today are daring explorers, and Fly Far Ladies is proud as a catalyst of this movement.