

Megheder Din (Day of the clouds)



Although six months and nineteen days have passed in their married life, they have not been honeymooned. They did not go on any tour even after planning twenty times. Maruf did not plan to travel from Thailand to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, from Indian Kashmir to the submerged Maldives because of Maruf's job.



Suddenly a project in Maruf's office was canceled and I got a leave of 4/5 days. They will not be able to go far as they have no plan in advance for such a sudden holiday. So Maruf wanted to go to his grandfather's house Niltali. Maruf could not forget the form of the village that he witnessed when he came with his mother when he was 25 years old! It ignited the latent desire to go. Maruf wants to enjoy the shady Hijal, sitting on the pond with Tania on a rainy day in the jarulmay Niltali. So finally Maruf's grandparents came to visit Niltali village.



Coming to the village, Maruf can realize the huge contrast of receiving with his expectations. At the entrance to the village of Niltali, the demon-like appearance of Haru Bepari and the behavior of every person in the various houses, which are full of memories of adolescence, greatly offended them.

The familiar environment of the village seems to be lost somewhere. There is no palm tree on the north side of the house on the bank of the pond. There is no such thing as a two-storied tin house on a rainy day. The people of the village do not have the same simplicity as before. Dear Mama Alal and Dulal Khan do not have the same sincerity as before. Maruf feels uncomfortable. What a strange stumbling block to Tania in everything. How cruel, rude, it seems, unfamiliar forms in the familiar environment has appeared in the eyes of Gai's own people!



Maruf realizes that nothing in Niltali village is like before, nature, people have all changed. Dear Ma Ma Alal and Dulal Khan do not have the same sincerity as before. Maruf feels uncomfortable. What a strange stumbling block to Tania in everything. The cruel plan of Buri's father Hanif Karati, Haru dealer and Maruf's honest uncle Alal-Dulal shattered the happy moments of Maruf-Tariya. Hanif Karati's cruelty towards his wife Shafia was like breaking every heart. Haru's greedy gaze on the little old woman represents rudeness.



Survival means waking up, so is the meaning of life! Human life is more diverse and difficult. There is a different feeling in the artistic structure of the sixth sense of man. That feeling is awakened terribly in time! Hanif Karati was an excellent example of this. When the drunken Hanif Karati, who had spent his life in a daze, lost his wife Shafia and found out about Haru's greedy gaze on his young daughter Buri, the drunken Hanif Karati could not accept it as a father. In the fire of intoxication of Haru trader's bloodshot eyes, he himself was burnt for a while through a beautiful scene. Hanif's conscience awakened and killed Haru. I thought this would be the end of Tania-Maruf's life. But no, the author went out of his way to end the novel.



Now, if I make some comments about the book from the place of my own feelings, I will say that the author has presented the real picture of the society through this novel. Addiction to property makes people familiar in an instant, in a horrible way! In the novel, the author has portrayed the helplessness of women and the barbaric attitude of the society towards women.



The little old woman also realized that in order to be born as a girl, one has to face many inconsistencies step by step. So she did not want her mother's unborn child to be born a girl! Even if a boy is born again, he is frightened to think that the boy will be a danger to another girl.



The complexity of life, the inhumanity of the mysterious people is further revealed in the novel. The author has shown a fancy Munsiana to highlight the discriminatory behavior of men towards women. The author has skillfully highlighted the inconsistencies of the society. A wound, an unequal point is constantly going through the birth of guilt. The writer has also shown the way of light to dry the wounds of that crime.



It's a lifelong novel, flowing time and the embodiment of social life. The scenes of the story have moved forward by mixing the flow of consciousness, imagination and dreams in the structure, sometimes in the mood of the story, sometimes in the form of a personal essay, sometimes in the form of a lifelong poem. However, its inner nature, in its entirety, the heart of some people is in danger, the cries of purification and deprivation in the human consciousness are highlighted in this novel.

























A 10-year-old girl from Niltali village, who had entered adolescence on a rainy day, fell prey to the lust of a disgusting man named Haru Bipari. Due to the rain, the Haru trader snatched him and put him in the boat. It's like putting a piece of meat in front of a hungry dog! The old woman was amazed to see this different form of Haruchachar. The novel begins with the indirect collaboration of newly married urban couple Maruf and Tania at the moment when Haru falls prey to lust.Although six months and nineteen days have passed in their married life, they have not been honeymooned. They did not go on any tour even after planning twenty times. Maruf did not plan to travel from Thailand to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, from Indian Kashmir to the submerged Maldives because of Maruf's job.Suddenly a project in Maruf's office was canceled and I got a leave of 4/5 days. They will not be able to go far as they have no plan in advance for such a sudden holiday. So Maruf wanted to go to his grandfather's house Niltali. Maruf could not forget the form of the village that he witnessed when he came with his mother when he was 25 years old! It ignited the latent desire to go. Maruf wants to enjoy the shady Hijal, sitting on the pond with Tania on a rainy day in the jarulmay Niltali. So finally Maruf's grandparents came to visit Niltali village.Coming to the village, Maruf can realize the huge contrast of receiving with his expectations. At the entrance to the village of Niltali, the demon-like appearance of Haru Bepari and the behavior of every person in the various houses, which are full of memories of adolescence, greatly offended them.The familiar environment of the village seems to be lost somewhere. There is no palm tree on the north side of the house on the bank of the pond. There is no such thing as a two-storied tin house on a rainy day. The people of the village do not have the same simplicity as before. Dear Mama Alal and Dulal Khan do not have the same sincerity as before. Maruf feels uncomfortable. What a strange stumbling block to Tania in everything. How cruel, rude, it seems, unfamiliar forms in the familiar environment has appeared in the eyes of Gai's own people!Maruf realizes that nothing in Niltali village is like before, nature, people have all changed. Dear Ma Ma Alal and Dulal Khan do not have the same sincerity as before. Maruf feels uncomfortable. What a strange stumbling block to Tania in everything. The cruel plan of Buri's father Hanif Karati, Haru dealer and Maruf's honest uncle Alal-Dulal shattered the happy moments of Maruf-Tariya. Hanif Karati's cruelty towards his wife Shafia was like breaking every heart. Haru's greedy gaze on the little old woman represents rudeness.Survival means waking up, so is the meaning of life! Human life is more diverse and difficult. There is a different feeling in the artistic structure of the sixth sense of man. That feeling is awakened terribly in time! Hanif Karati was an excellent example of this. When the drunken Hanif Karati, who had spent his life in a daze, lost his wife Shafia and found out about Haru's greedy gaze on his young daughter Buri, the drunken Hanif Karati could not accept it as a father. In the fire of intoxication of Haru trader's bloodshot eyes, he himself was burnt for a while through a beautiful scene. Hanif's conscience awakened and killed Haru. I thought this would be the end of Tania-Maruf's life. But no, the author went out of his way to end the novel.Now, if I make some comments about the book from the place of my own feelings, I will say that the author has presented the real picture of the society through this novel. Addiction to property makes people familiar in an instant, in a horrible way! In the novel, the author has portrayed the helplessness of women and the barbaric attitude of the society towards women.The little old woman also realized that in order to be born as a girl, one has to face many inconsistencies step by step. So she did not want her mother's unborn child to be born a girl! Even if a boy is born again, he is frightened to think that the boy will be a danger to another girl.The complexity of life, the inhumanity of the mysterious people is further revealed in the novel. The author has shown a fancy Munsiana to highlight the discriminatory behavior of men towards women. The author has skillfully highlighted the inconsistencies of the society. A wound, an unequal point is constantly going through the birth of guilt. The writer has also shown the way of light to dry the wounds of that crime.It's a lifelong novel, flowing time and the embodiment of social life. The scenes of the story have moved forward by mixing the flow of consciousness, imagination and dreams in the structure, sometimes in the mood of the story, sometimes in the form of a personal essay, sometimes in the form of a lifelong poem. However, its inner nature, in its entirety, the heart of some people is in danger, the cries of purification and deprivation in the human consciousness are highlighted in this novel.