Seeking for wisdom

Fariah Binte Khaled



A tree of our own world

A shade of benevolence.

Full of sunshine.

Asking for a spell of rainfall

Our heart rejuvenates

To see your smile "Maa"



Hundreds of miles

Can you hear our voices?

Far-away, we can hear your prayers.

That you say for us.

You will shine once

Twice, thrice and millions and trillions of times



Our Grandfather allows us to play.

Our grandmother orders us to greet

Baba is like an umbrella.

Who protects us?

Like shadow follow footsteps.

Mother takes care of us.

Well, she scolds us aloud

With her blessings beneath

We feel proud.



The Sunflower gives us a pretty smile

The Moon showers us with an aesthetic time

The Stars twinkle in the sky at night-time

Our eyes blinks with our pictures

Now, we stand before you, the Almighty

To pray and to heal

From sickness and desire.

Oh Almighty, answer our prayers

Indeed, we are mortal and to You we return.



The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University, Dhaka

