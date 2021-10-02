Video
Seeking for wisdom

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Fariah Binte Khaled

A tree of our own world
A shade of benevolence.
Full of sunshine.
Asking for a spell of rainfall
Our heart rejuvenates
To see your smile "Maa"

Hundreds of miles
Can you hear our voices?
Far-away, we can hear your prayers.
That you say for us.
You will shine once
Twice, thrice and millions and trillions of times

Our Grandfather allows us to play.
Our grandmother orders us to greet
Baba is like an umbrella.
Who protects us?
Like shadow follow footsteps.
Mother takes care of us.
Well, she scolds us aloud
With her blessings beneath
We feel proud.

The Sunflower gives us a pretty smile
The Moon showers us with an aesthetic time
The Stars twinkle in the sky at night-time
Our eyes blinks with our pictures
Now, we stand before you, the Almighty
To pray and to heal
From sickness and desire.
Oh Almighty, answer our prayers
Indeed, we are mortal and to You we return.

The poet is a student of Department of English, Stamford University, Dhaka



