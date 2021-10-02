Video
Home Literature

Two poems by Mysha Spark

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Peculiar life
Life is so peculiar
You can neither understand nor get clear,

There will be many confusion and doubts
 going through in your mind,
These all things are happening for its reason
Don't worry, everything is gonna be fine.

Don't always depend on your luck to get ease
Just get up and work hard to make all the miseries release.

Don't compare yourself with many,
Life is just a test.
Be yourself and live the life in harmony,
And Stay busy to give your best.


My birthday
There is a special day again coming in my life,
But this time I'm gonna enjoy it by myself
Because I don't wanna cry.

Don't wanna expect too much
to ruin my day anymore
Even if things don't go in my way,
I will still be happy and make my day pure.

This is the day when for the first time I cried,
And that made my whole family along with my mother smiled.

Last year there were no wishes,
Maybe cuz' I didn't invite.
But this time I bother about nothing,
Only me with my family gonna make great vibes.
Happy Birthday to me.


