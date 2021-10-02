Two poems by Mysha Spark

Peculiar life

Life is so peculiar

You can neither understand nor get clear,



There will be many confusion and doubts

going through in your mind,

These all things are happening for its reason

Don't worry, everything is gonna be fine.



Don't always depend on your luck to get ease

Just get up and work hard to make all the miseries release.



Don't compare yourself with many,

Life is just a test.

Be yourself and live the life in harmony,

And Stay busy to give your best.





My birthday

There is a special day again coming in my life,

But this time I'm gonna enjoy it by myself

Because I don't wanna cry.



Don't wanna expect too much

to ruin my day anymore

Even if things don't go in my way,

I will still be happy and make my day pure.



This is the day when for the first time I cried,

And that made my whole family along with my mother smiled.



Last year there were no wishes,

Maybe cuz' I didn't invite.

But this time I bother about nothing,

Only me with my family gonna make great vibes.

Happy Birthday to me.





