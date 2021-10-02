Video
Dog neutering campaign at JU

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
JU Correspondent

At the wake of bringing back students to residential halls after a long closure amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a dog neutering and anti-rabies vaccination campaign was held on Jahangirnagar University campus on Friday.
An environmental and voluntary organization of university Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation organized the program in collaboration with AgroVet Bio Solutions, an advisory platform for online open-source education, multimedia and field-based free services.
According to the organizations, more than 50 dogs have been vaccinated against rabies, 20 dogs were neutered and disabled dogs at the area were given primary aids on the campaign.
President of the Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation Mahfuzur Rahman said, 'We have taken the initiative aiming to ensure student's safety as a large number of dogs have taken birth during the campus closure.'



