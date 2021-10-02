Video
IU students demand reopening of halls

Published : Saturday, 2 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Sept 1: A group of students of Islamic University demonstrated on the campus in Kushtia on Thursday demanding reopening of the residential halls for the students of the university.
Around 30 students from different departments gathered in front of the vice-chancellor residence and staged a sit-in programme there around 3:30pm.
The agitating students chanted different slogans to press home their demand of reopening the halls within October 8.
The university started taking examinations of various departments keeping all the residential halls closed.
The authorities should consider the incapacity of the students from low or middle income families as they could not afford accommodation on their own, said Azizul Hoque, a student of the Islamic History and Culture department.
The protesters threatened to intensify their protest movement unless the halls are reopened.
Later, IU assistant proctor Shofiqul Islam went to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control but failed
The students withdrew their demonstration as the university proctor assured them of looking into the matter very soon.
The decision of reopening the halls would be taken in an academic council meeting scheduled to be held on October 4, IU VC Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said.
On September 14, the university authorities decided to reopen the campus after September 27 ensuring hundred percent Covid-19 vaccination of all students.
But there is still no progress on that front as we step into October.    -UNB


